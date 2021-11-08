Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

TSE K traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.80. 2,684,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$10.70.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

