Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €84.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Shares of BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

