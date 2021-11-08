KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.26

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 21419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

