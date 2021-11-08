Katapult (KPLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Katapult to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Katapult alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $4.27 on Monday. Katapult has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

In other Katapult news, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KPLT. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Katapult in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.