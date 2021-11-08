JUST Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $198.17 million and approximately $527.90 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00079928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00082119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,380.55 or 0.99410236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.22 or 0.07109343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00020800 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.