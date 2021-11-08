Juggernaut (JGN) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and $1.92 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00050891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00251074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

