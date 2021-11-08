JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€6.60” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

CBK stock opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.84.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

