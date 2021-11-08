Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 27.1% Higher This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $85,035.08 and approximately $23,886.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00236883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00099429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

