JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of FROG traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,762. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

