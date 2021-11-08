JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

FROG stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,762. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FROG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

