Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 89.74% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

