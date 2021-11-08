Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.32). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $573.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 227.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
