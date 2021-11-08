Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.32). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $573.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 227.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

