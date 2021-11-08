Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.53 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.17. 103,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,188. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.