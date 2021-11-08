Insider Buying: Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Insider Purchases 11,696 Shares of Stock

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) insider Penny Lovell acquired 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000.16 ($26,130.34).

LON:HHI opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.23) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.60. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 127.50 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £219.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

