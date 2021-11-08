Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$20.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.92. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INE shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

