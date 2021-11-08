ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €13.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.18 ($15.51).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

