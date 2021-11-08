Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $410,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI remained flat at $$2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,133. The stock has a market cap of $234.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

