Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $13.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.14. 1,579,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,945. Illumina has a 1 year low of $292.65 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.40 and its 200 day moving average is $441.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

