IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

IAC stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,150. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $86.27 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.64% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $597,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

