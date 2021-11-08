Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) versus RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -18.30% -6.36% -3.09% RPT Realty 23.21% 6.28% 2.38%

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 8.10 -$732.00 million ($0.57) -32.23 RPT Realty $191.71 million 6.17 -$10.23 million $0.78 18.69

RPT Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 6 8 0 2.57 RPT Realty 0 3 5 0 2.63

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $18.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.26%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

