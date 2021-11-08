HOQU (HQX) Hits Market Capitalization of $439,146.12

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. HOQU has a total market cap of $439,146.12 and $1.05 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00237749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00099221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.