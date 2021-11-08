Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $9.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.15. The company had a trading volume of 200,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.37 and a beta of 1.54. Heska has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

