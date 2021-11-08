Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00140177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.00480439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00067573 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00024581 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

