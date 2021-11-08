Head-To-Head Survey: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) vs. Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideanomics and Elio Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 35.09 -$98.22 million ($0.26) -7.54 Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ideanomics and Elio Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ideanomics beats Elio Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.