Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) versus Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Head to Head Analysis

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Select Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.26 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.70 Select Bancorp $69.33 million 4.69 $8.16 million $0.45 41.96

Select Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Select Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 Select Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Select Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Select Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27% Select Bancorp 23.78% 8.50% 1.02%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Select Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

