Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:HAE opened at $74.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
