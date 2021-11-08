Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE:HAE opened at $74.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.