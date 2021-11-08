GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 49.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. GoPro updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 8,332,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. GoPro has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.79.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

