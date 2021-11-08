GoByte (GBX) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. GoByte has a market cap of $433,486.78 and $278.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 203.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

