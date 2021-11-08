Global-e Online Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GLBE) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 8th

Global-e Online’s (NASDAQ:GLBE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 8th. Global-e Online had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $375,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,485,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.