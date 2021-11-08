Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

