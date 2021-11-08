GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CIBC

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.92.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

TSE:GFL opened at C$49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$27.82 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.43 billion and a PE ratio of -18.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.03%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.