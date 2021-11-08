GAMEE (GMEE) One Day Volume Tops $2.69 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $24.84 million and $2.69 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00080598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,260.58 or 1.00019953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.95 or 0.07140426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00021210 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.