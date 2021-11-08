FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $596.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -1.34.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $495,396. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 1.6% in the second quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

