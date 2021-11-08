FY2021 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Decreased by William Blair

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of PRAX opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $992.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

