FY2021 EPS Estimates for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Decreased by Wedbush

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Matterport in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Matterport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Matterport alerts:

MTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Matterport stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.55.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.