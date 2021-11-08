FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Boosted by Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Shares of FIS opened at $113.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 307.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,988,000 after buying an additional 1,014,166 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 36,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

