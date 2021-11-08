FY2021 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $10.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.98.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

