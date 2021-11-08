FY2021 EPS Estimates for Danaos Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaos in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $13.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

DAC stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

