FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Cut by KeyCorp

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of CCOI opened at $75.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 644.00%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $656,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

