FY2021 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.94 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.21.

NYSE CRL opened at $375.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.64.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

