FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Trisura Group Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

TSU opened at C$47.44 on Monday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

