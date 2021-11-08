FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Issued By Truist Securiti

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.28. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $123.49 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

