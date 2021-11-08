FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By Wedbush

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

