FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kaltura Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kaltura in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million.
Shares of KLTR stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,117,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
About Kaltura
Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.
