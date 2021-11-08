FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kaltura Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kaltura in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million.

KLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,117,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

