Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.Funko also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-$1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of FNKO traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

