Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

FRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 608,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.91 and a twelve month high of C$12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 84.01.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 408.16%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

