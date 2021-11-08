FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0961 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $57.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00237324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00099372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

