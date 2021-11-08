Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have £150 ($195.98) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of £158 ($206.43).

FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £164.73 ($215.21).

LON FLTR opened at £126.70 ($165.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of £144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of £138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.57. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £117 ($152.86) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

