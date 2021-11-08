Fluity Market Cap Reaches $439,436.40 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Fluity has a market capitalization of $439,436.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00080967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00083043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,079.18 or 0.99656920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.92 or 0.07190951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021253 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,157,528 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.