Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Cap of $108.08 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Firo has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $8.65 or 0.00013275 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $108.08 million and $3.31 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,490,742 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

